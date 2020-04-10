BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in BRT Apartments by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth $160,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $161.15 million, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

