Brokerages Set TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Price Target at $42.43

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TCP opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

