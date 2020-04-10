Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Target Price at $68.14

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TRHC opened at $53.07 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $415,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 759,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,413,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,415 shares of company stock worth $2,200,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after buying an additional 227,187 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after buying an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

