Brokerages Set Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) PT at $28.67

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RTRX stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $652.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.90.
Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Retrophin Company Profile
Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.
