Brokerages Set Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) PT at $28.67

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 535,168 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 103,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $652.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

