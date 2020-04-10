Brokerages Set Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) PT at $4.00

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 794,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 124,226 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Profire Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.