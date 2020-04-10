Brokerages Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Target Price at $56.78

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSXP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP opened at $36.75 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

