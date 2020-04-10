Brokerages Set NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) PT at GBX 226

Shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.97).

NCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NCC Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on NCC Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 176 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.02 million and a P/E ratio of 37.45. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.07.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

