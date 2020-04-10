Brokerages Set Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Target Price at $262.50

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total value of $2,191,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,610.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,800 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $479,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,568,023.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $225.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $271.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

