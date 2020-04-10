Brokerages Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target at $93.57

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.