Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $60.57

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.79.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.52. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

