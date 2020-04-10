Brokerages Set Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Target Price at GBX 153.25

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.25 ($2.02).

LTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LON:LTG opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $896.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.87.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.