Brokerages Set Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Target Price at GBX 1,575

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,532 ($20.15).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.17) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £76,965.56 ($101,243.83). Also, insider Andrew Sykes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.00) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($54,985.53). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 56,867 shares of company stock valued at $45,909,556.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,096 ($14.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,226.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,473.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

