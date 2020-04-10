Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) PT at GBX 206.88

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 206.88 ($2.72).

HOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price (up previously from GBX 170 ($2.24)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.81) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $711.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

