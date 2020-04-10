Brokerages Set Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $89.92

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.92.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $4,212,675 in the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Elastic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Elastic by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 513,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Elastic by 4,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,955 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.