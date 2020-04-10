Brokerages Set Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Target Price at $675.00

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE Y opened at $584.82 on Friday. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.73 and a 200-day moving average of $745.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

