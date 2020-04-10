Brokerages Set AA PLC (LON:AA) Target Price at GBX 93.33

AA PLC (LON:AA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 73.75 ($0.97).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on AA from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AA from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

LON AA opened at GBX 19.08 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.22. AA has a twelve month low of GBX 14.17 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.05 ($1.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.27.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

