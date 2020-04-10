Brokerages Expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

