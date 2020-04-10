Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 2,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $254.30 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
