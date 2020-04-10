Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 2,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $254.30 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

