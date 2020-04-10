Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

