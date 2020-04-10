BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BRAINSWAY LTD/S were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BWAY opened at $8.12 on Friday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWAY. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

