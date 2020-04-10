BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.18) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 492.78 ($6.48).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 335.75 ($4.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 455.01.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

