BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 360

BP (LON:BP) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.18) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.78 ($6.48).

LON:BP opened at GBX 335.75 ($4.42) on Wednesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 350.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 455.01.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

