Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,110,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,420.64 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,492.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,853.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,855.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

