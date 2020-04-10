BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.18.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $471.42 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

