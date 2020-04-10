BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

