BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%.

BCDA stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

