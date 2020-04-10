Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $404.95 and last traded at $403.06, approximately 366,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 219,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.51.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.