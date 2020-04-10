BidaskClub Upgrades Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) to “Buy”

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Office Depot alerts:

ODP opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.20. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Office Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,313,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,929 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Office Depot by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,971,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Office Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,074,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 600,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Office Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,200,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 245,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $24,283,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.