BidaskClub Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $23,546,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

