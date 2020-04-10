BidaskClub Downgrades Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Sell

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

