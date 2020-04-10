BidaskClub Downgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ONB stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 29,365 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,040,000 after buying an additional 303,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,819,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

