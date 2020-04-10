BidaskClub Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Buy

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26. eHealth has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

