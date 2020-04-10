BidaskClub Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Buy

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.
Shares of eHealth stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26. eHealth has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.43.
In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
