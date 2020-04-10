BidaskClub Downgrades DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Buy

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.35.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $275.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.66. DexCom has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.81, for a total value of $1,576,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,971 shares of company stock valued at $26,856,346. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,062,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.