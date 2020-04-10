Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 3,966 ($52.17) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,990 ($52.49). Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 6,315 ($83.07) to GBX 5,779 ($76.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,576.82 ($60.21).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,975 ($52.29) on Wednesday. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,041 ($40.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,172.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,573.08.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Peter Vernon purchased 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

