Berenberg Bank Reiterates €7.10 Price Target for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) received a €7.10 ($8.26) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.85% from the stock’s current price.

SFQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.21 ($8.39).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

SFQ stock opened at €4.74 ($5.51) on Wednesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of €11.68 ($13.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.