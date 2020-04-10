Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ULE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ultra Electronics to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,117.13 ($27.85).

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 1,946 ($25.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,906.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,051.25. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86).

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Martin Broadhurst bought 500 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

