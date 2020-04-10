Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 3,093 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,132 ($54.35) to GBX 3,093 ($40.69) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,190 ($41.96) target price (down previously from GBX 4,620 ($60.77)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 2,710 ($35.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,593.91 ($47.28).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,548 ($33.52) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,920.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,426.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bellway will post 45810.4714369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise Jagger bought 986 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75). Also, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,687 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

