Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €118.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €118.00 ($137.21) price target by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.61 ($114.66).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

BEI stock opened at €91.40 ($106.28) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.