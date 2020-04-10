Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CSFB cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.89 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$445.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

