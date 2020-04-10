Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

BASFY stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

