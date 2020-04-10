Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. S&P Equity Research lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

