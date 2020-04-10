Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 197,379 Shares

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after purchasing an additional 433,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $446,977,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

