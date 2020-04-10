Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.5% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.