Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

