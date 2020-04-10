BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.26.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

