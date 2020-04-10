BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Posts Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BAB had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

BAB stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

