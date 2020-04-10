B. Riley Weighs in on Marine Products Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Marine Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $276.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marine Products by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

