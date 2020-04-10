B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BMC Stock in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.