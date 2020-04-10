Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

