AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.84.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

